'Now, We Are Breaking Up' remains the number 1 drama; EXO's Sehun will make 1st appearance in tonight's drama

'Now, We Are Breaking Up' successfully continued its perfect three-episode streak as the most-watched Friday-Saturday drama of the night. The new romance drama starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong scored an average nationwide rating of 7.3 percent, maintaining its position at first place in its time slot across all channels.

Also, big news for EXO-Ls, EXO’s Sehun will finally be making his first appearance in SBS’ 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' tonight! In what marks his first acting role in a major network drama, Sehun will be playing Hwang Chi Hyung, the youngest son of the owner of Song Hye Kyo’s fashion company, 'The One'. He plays Hwang Chi Hyung is both smarter and far more perceptive than his older sister Hwang Chi Sook, played by Choi Hee Seo. However, he’s also the kind of person who firmly and honestly speaks his mind, and his unrestrained honesty will add some much-needed spice to the drama.

On the upcoming fourth episode of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up,' Sehun will finally make his long-awaited first appearance as Hwang Chi Hyung. In compliance with his father’s wishes, Hwang Chi Hyung will join Ha Young Eun’s design team as her newest employee. Tune in to watch Sehun's entry in tonight's episode of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' on November 20 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

You can watch the teaser below:

