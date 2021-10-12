‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ Teaser OUT: What’s the fate of Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong’s love?

Breakups, patch-ups, falling in love and falling out of it, is all part and parcel of a life that comes with adulting. The same is the case for Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong’s characters who are now faced with difficulties leading up to a possible break up.

The first teaser from the upcoming drama takes place on a rainy day. Amidst the trickling drops of a soothing shower, the name of the drama splattered across a window screen, a confident voice breaks in with a message. The radio DJ utters “Here’s the last song for today’s rainy day”. And the music changes to the strum of a guitar and Car the Garden’s ‘STAY' is announced in the queue.

Sprawled across a plate on the desk, two black and white photographs lie wordlessly. What looks like a wedding ring is placed beside, while another one rolls in ‘STAY’ playing over meaningfully. A diary and a black camera appear as the photos catch fire, burning painfully slow.

The downcast nature of the objects points to a break up however the screen lights up with a “But our love is still going on”.

‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is the story of Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong as Ha Young Eun, a realistic design team manager and Yoon Jae Guk, a handsome and wealthy freelance photographer respectively as the two manoeuvre life and relationships.

The romance drama is scheduled to premiere on November 12 on SBS.

