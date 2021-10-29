‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ unveils main poster starring Jang Ki Yong and Song Hye Kyo

SBS has shared the main poster of the upcoming drama starring lovestruck forms of the lead characters. ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ beholds the intimate feelings of Jang Ki Yong and Song Hye Kyo as Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk respectively, as they embark on a thorny path of love, life, breakups, and more.

Here’s the main poster of ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ that shows Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk locked in an intense gaze as they seem to be staring through the truths and lies of their relationship with the help of each other’s eyes. Their noses barely touching, warm in each other’s embrace, it’s a perfect capture of the two’s love story.

Ha Young Eun is the team leader of a fashion company, The One. Steadfast and true to herself, she is the realistic one. Yoon Jae Guk is a wealthy and handsome freelance photographer. The two fall in love, deep and messy. ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ tells the story of the couple and their careers as they manoeuvre through a complex life.

The upcoming drama has been in the talks for all the right reasons as a new pairing has the fans excited for what is to come. An interesting mash of popular cast comes in with EXO’s Sehun and Girl’s Day’s Yura who play Hwang Chi Hyung and Hye Rin respectively.

SBS’ ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is set to premiere on November 12 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

