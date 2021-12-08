Now, We Are Breaking Up's Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong lead drama actor brand reputation rankings for December

'Now, We Are Breaking Up' lead stars Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong lead drama actor brand reputation rankings for December. Song Hye Kyo achieved first place with a 6,328,712 reputation index, followed by the 29-year-old heartthrob at second place with 4,270,942 points.

In addition, for the positivity-negativity ratio, the duo achieved 79.58 percent positive reactions. The high-ranking phrases in Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong's keyword analysis include 'for a second,' 'Kiss,' 'long-term,' while the link analysis are 'affectionate,' 'perfect,' and 'support'. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' marks Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong's first screen outing together. Described as a hyper-realistic romance drama, 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' explores love, relationships and breakups in the contemporary world of fashion and glamour industry. The drama also stars EXO's Sehun and Jang Ki Yong in lead roles.

'Jirisan' star Jun Ji Hyun ranked third place with a brand reputation index of 4,252,058, followed by Park Eun Bin, who is currently starring in 'The King's Affection,' is placed at fourth place with 3,858,223 brand reputation index. Capping off the top five drama actors is Go Hyun Jung who stars as Jung Hee Joo in JTBC's 'Reflection of You'.

