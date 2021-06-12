NU’EST create legendary funny scenes during a game of billiards in reality show

They have shown why they are Variety show kings. Read more to find out!

On the new episode of the variety show ‘L.O.Λ.E STORY: INSIDE OUT’, NU’EST show off their humour and charms during a game of pool. The game of pool was no ordinary one as they enter what they call a ‘movie-like poolroom’ to play pocket billiards. They begin by talking about their past experience, or the lack of it, of playing the game. Baekho, Ren and JR shared how they had visited the billiard room when they were trainees while Ren boasted about trying it out in a music video.

NU’EST is a five-member boy band who debuted in 2012 and have been consistently releasing innovative fresh music despite the obstacles that have come their way. The members of the group are: JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun and Ren. Their recent comeback was in April 2021 with the second full-length studio album called ‘Romanticize’ with the title track ‘Inside Out’. The album topped the Hanteo weekly album sales chart and the lead single performed well with wins on several music shows like M Countdown.

Their new variety show ‘L.O.Λ.E STORY: INSIDE OUT’ shows a more humble side to them with a close up to how they are as a group and as people. It has already released five episodes on NU’EST’s Youtube channel. The fifth one has been specially loved by fans and viewers for its nerve-wracking yet humorous game of billiards. The rules were such that they receive few playing cards and they have to knock out the ball in the pool that matches their card number. The name of this game was ‘Trump Pool’. While Ren flaunted his tricks, the members became individual competitors. The episode led to creation of legendary funny moments which the fans have enjoyed wholeheartedly.

You can watch the episode here:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have you watched the episode? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

You may like these

Share your comment ×