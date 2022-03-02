NU’EST drops details about final album ‘Needle & Bubble’ out in March

On February 28, PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that South Korean boy group NU’EST’s members JR, Aron, and Ren will be leaving the agency in March after their exclusive contracts expire on March 14. Members Baekho and Minhyun have renewed their contracts. The agency also announced that the group’s last activity under PLEDIS Entertainment will be their album, releasing in March.

Following this, PLEDIS Entertainment has released details about NU’EST's upcoming album on March 2. Titled The Best Album ‘Needle & Bubble’, the limited first edition of the album will be dropping on March 15 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Pre-orders for the album are currently open.

According to the released details, the album will be a record of the group’s journey that spanned ten years, and will showcase the wide expanse of their musical world. Additionally, the album will also contain a message from NU’EST to their fans, L.O.Λ.Es.

Meanwhile, following their agency’s statement, all the five members of NU’EST shared personal, handwritten letters to their fans, confirming their disbandment after the release of their 10th anniversary album, and thanking their fans for the decade of support.

NU’EST debuted on March 15, 2012, with their single, ‘Face’, and returned with their first EP ‘Action’ in July of the same year. The group released their first full length album ‘Re:Birth’ with the lead single ‘Good Bye Bye’ in July 2014, and soon after, made their Japanese debut in November of the same year. NU’EST’s most recent release is their second studio album ‘Romanticize’, released in April 2021.

