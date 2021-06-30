NU’EST member Aron personally announces his return from hiatus after six months after he experienced anxiety

Aron only took part in a few group activities from January but has now returned! Read more to know about it.

NU’EST’s member Aron has officially announced that he is back and will re-commence group activities with his members. Aron faced symptoms of mental anxiety and temporarily stopped his activities in January of this year. NU’EST released their second full-length album ‘Romanticize’ in April. Aron did join the group for some of the promotion activities but could not fully participate as he had gone on a six-months hiatus. On June 29, Aron did a live broadcast on VLIVE where he mentioned that he was feeling much better and his health had improved. After discussing with the agency and the group members, he has decided to fully resume his activities with the previous week’s Music Bank performance. Aron thanked the fans for waiting for him. He announced this news on a live broadcast so that he could personally tell the fans about it.

The five-member band under Pledis Entertainment made a comeback with ‘Romanticize’ and its lead single ‘Inside Out’. The vocal powerhouses showed their growth and skills through the ten tracks where five of them were group songs and other five were solo songs by each of the five members. The album focused on each member’s unique expression and understanding of ‘romance’. This full-length album came seven years after their first complete album in 2014 called ‘RE:Birth’. The new album topped the Hanteo weekly album sales and even received two crowns on the Gaon chart. The lead single gave them a second grand slam with wins on different music shows.

Idols tend to have extremely busy schedules and are always under public scrutiny. A lot of idols go through times when they experience anxiety and a hiatus is a good way for them to heal and recover. Fans are thankful that Aron feels better now and glad that he is back with the group!

