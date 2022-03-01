NU’EST members pen handwritten letters to fans confirming disbandment

On February 28, PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement announcing NU’EST members JR, Aron and Ren’s decision to not renew their contracts while Baekho and Minhyun will continue with the same agency. This came as a shock to fans who were suddenly met with the news of NU’EST’s disbandment after the release of their 10th anniversary album in March.

In a few hours, all the 5 members of the group took to sharing personal letters with their fandom, L.O.Λ.E. thanking them for the 10 years of support. Leader JR recounted his past 13 years with the group’s members. He promised to return when the seasons change and there’s a breeze in the air. Aron admitted to feeling scared to move on alone and has asked for love and support for the other members of NU’EST. Baekho wrote about cherishing the past 10 years with his fans and how he plans on continuing with their fans. He confessed his feelings of love for fellow NU'EST members.

Minhyun spoke about the difficult decision made by PLEDIS Entertainment and NU’EST members to make a fresh start and his hopes that the fans will continue to walk together with them for a bright future. Lastly, Ren reminisced about his younger days when he began his trainee journey. He wrote about being cautious but courageous embarking on an unfamiliar path.

NU’EST debuted on March 15, 2012, with the single titled ‘Face’ and have continued to release music for the last 10 years.

