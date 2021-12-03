NU’EST’s Baekho, ASTRO’s Sanha and more gear up to rock the world in ‘Altar Boyz’ character posters

The Broadway musical 'Altar Boyz', is being remade and directed by Super Junior's Eunhyuk as well as starring K-pop stars such as NU'EST's Baekho, ASTRO's Sanha, SF9's Taeyang, Golden Child’s Y, and Joochan. Ahead of the first performance on December 18th, the official character posters were released.

Each of the cast members were dressed in blinging suits and were posing as if they were getting ready to go on stage and rock the world with their beautiful music. The chemistry of the main characters of the musical 'Altar Boyz', which boasts 100% synchronization with the characters in the play and is reminiscent of a real boy group, also caught attention.

As all five casts are representatives of K-Pop, they revealed their charms and professional qualities to the fullest, and it is said that the hot applause of the field staff continued throughout the poster shoot. In addition, some concept photos of the members wearing robes were released, heralding the colorful transformation of 'Altar Boyz' on stage.

The musical 'Altar Boyz', which will be performed in the form of a concert at the KBS Arena, not the theater, started the first ticket reservation for the offline performance at Ticket Link at 2 pm on November 26th. In this first ticket reservation, one could reserve the performances from the opening performance on December 18th to the 21st, and the offline performance reservation schedule from December 22nd to 24th will be announced later.

In addition, 'Altar Boyz' will be broadcast live online on 'Meta Theater', a global platform specializing in performances, and tickets were reserved on the Meta Theater website at 2 pm on November 29th. It can be viewed in Asia, including the Middle East and Oceania, and service use is restricted in other regions.

