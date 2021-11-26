NU’EST’s Baekho, SF9’s Taeyang, ASTRO’s Sanha and more are rock stars in new posters for ‘Altar Boyz’

'Altar Boyz', which was directed by Super Junior's Eunhyuk and starring NU'EST's Baekho, ASTRO's Sanha, SF9's Taeyang, Golden Child Y, and Joochan, released the official poster ahead of its first performance on December 18th. ‘Altar Boyz' is a concert-style musical comedy in which five boys – Matthew, Abraham, Juan, Luke, and Mark – form a boy band of the same name.

The official poster, released in time for the opening of the reservation on November 26th, contains images of Baekho, Sanha, Taeyang, Y, and Joochan transformed into 'Matthew', 'Abraham', 'Juan', 'Luke', and 'Mark' respectively. The 'special chemistry' of the main characters of 'Altar Boys', which boasts 100% synchronization with the characters in the play, is also on the rise. As all five cast members are representative of K-Pop, they showed their professional side, leaving the staff impressed with their skills during the filming.

The musical 'Altar Boyz', which will be performed in the form of a concert at the KBS Arena, not the theater, will start the first ticket reservation for the offline performance at Ticket Link at 2 pm on November 26th. In this first ticket reservation, you can reserve the performances from the opening performance on December 18th to the 21st, and the offline performance reservation schedule from December 22nd to 24th will be announced later.

In addition, 'Altar Boyz' will be broadcast live online on 'Meta Theater', a global platform specializing in performances, and tickets can be reserved on the Meta Theater website at 2 pm on the 29th. It can be viewed in Asia, including the Middle East and Oceania, and service use is restricted in other regions.

What do you think of the posters? Let us know in the comments below.