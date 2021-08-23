NU’EST’s JR, AB6IX’s Donghyun and more to join Lee Jun Young in SBS’ ‘I’ll Be Your Night’

On August 23rd, SBS' new drama 'I'll Be Your Night' (Written by Yoo So-won, Seo Jeong-eun, directed by Ahn Ji-suk ) announced the lineup of the main characters of the drama, including actors Jung In sun and Lee Jun young, Jang Dong joo, JR from NU’EST, Yoon Ji sung, and Kim Dong hyun (AB6IX).

Jeong In sun takes on the role of In-yun-joo, who gets a job under the guise of the idol band LUNA's dorm after being caught up in an accident. She stimulates the love cells of viewers by showing off a fierce romance with Lee Joon-young, who plays the role of Yoon Tae-in, the leader, vocal, and producer of the world star idol band Luna, who has been running only on the road to success. In addition to Lee Joon-young, Jang Dong ju, Kim Jong hyun, Yoon Ji sung, and Kim Dong hyun are active as world star idol band LUNA in the play.

Jang Dong ju plays LUNA's guitarist Seo Woo-yeon. Seo Woo-yeon is the spiritual leader of the team, who takes care of and pats the members, and is the practical leader of Luna. He is a character that everyone will like without hesitation and lifts the boundaries, and he plans to play a triangular melodrama with Yoon Tae-in over In Yun-ju. NU'EST's Kim Jong-hyun is Luna's bassist, and although he seems like a blunt individualist, he turns into Lee Shin, a pure man who dedicates everything to love. Although Lee Shin is the second youngest member of Luna in age, Lee Shin is truly women's 'eternal brother' who has secured a fan base for her sister within the band.

Yoon Ji sung is LUNA's drummer and is the eldest, like the youngest. Kim Yu-chan communicates most actively with fans among the members and is called a communication window between Luna and 'Moonlights (Luna's fandom name)', but if you get to know him, he is the owner of a soft, soft heart that laughs at even a small comment.

AB6IX’s Kim Dong hyun plays Luna's keyboardist, Woo Gaon, who joined Luna's youngest member at the age of 19 after overcoming a 1000:1 competition two years ago. Ga On, who has a timid but eccentric personality and is the most handsome in Luna.

