NU’EST’s JR, Aron & Ren to leave PLEDIS Entertainment post 10th anniversary album release in March

PLEDIS Entertainment has announced that boy group NU’EST’s members JR, Aron, and Ren will be leaving the agency in March after their exclusive contracts expire on March 14. Meanwhile, members Baekho and Minhyun will be renewing their contracts and staying on with the company. Additionally, the group’s last activity under PLEDIS Entertainment will be their album, releasing in March.

You can read PLEDIS Entertainment’s complete statement released in English, below:

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who have shown boundless and unwavering support for NƯEST over the past ten years.

The exclusive artist contract with NU'EST will be concluded as of March 14. Our company and the members of NU'EST went through careful consideration and discussions on the future of the individual members and on what would be the best path for everyone and how they can present their best selves.

JR, ARON and REN have decided to start afresh after leaving our company. BAEKHO and MINHYUN will renew their contracts. We respect and support the decisions of every member, as they are the result of careful and extensive consideration and discussions.

NU'EST is a valuable group that holds a special place in our company as the first boy group of PLEDIS Entertainment. The group has been loved by many with their stylish music, performances and the way in which they write their dramatic narrative with their fearless attitude since their debut. We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to JR, ARON, BAEKHO, MINHYUN and REN who have always put their best foot forward over the past ten years.

NU'EST will cap off their official activities as NU'EST of PLEDIS Entertainment with their album that will be released in March. PLEDIS Entertainment wishes the best for the members' new leap forward and growth, and will continue to cheer for their bright future ahead of them.

We would like to express once again our gratitude to L.O.Λ.E who have always stayed by NU'EST's side. We ask you to give your unchanging love and support to the members as they embark upon the next chapter of their careers.

Thank you.”

