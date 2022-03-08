NU’EST’s Minhyun looks amazing in the dazzling concept photos for new album ‘Needle & Bubble’

NU'EST released Minhyun's official concept photos through the official social media handles on March 8. In the published official photo, Minhyun boasting unrivalled visuals wearing the pure white coat was included. In the first photo, Minhyun, who is sitting on his chair and staring somewhere, shows off the atmosphere of a little prince in a fairy tale.

In the second picture, Minhyun is holding his bow while gently closing one eye. This cut, which was released as a black and white photo, maximised the atmosphere and focused attention as if watching a scene from a movie. In this official photo released with two concepts, a space decorated with flowers and objects such as bows and arrows appeared, raising curiosity about the messages they have.

With only the last member Ren and the group's official photo being released, NU’EST plans to raise expectations for the new album through various contents such as tracklists and free listening in the future.

NU'EST will release the best album 'Needle and Bubble' on March 15th to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut, covering the past 10 years and containing the wider music world. In addition, the album was filled with messages from the members that he wanted to convey directly to the official fan club 'LOΛ.E', completing it as a more meaningful new album.

