NU’EST’s Minhyun tests positive for COVID-19

NU’EST’s Minhyun has tested positive for COVID-19. PLEDIS Entertainment has released a notice sharing the news, stating, “MINHYUN experienced a mild fever and a sore throat and was tested negative on a self-test he took on Tuesday, March 8. However, he took a rapid antigen test as a proactive measure and was tested positive. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Wednesday, March 9.”

The notice further explains that as Minhyun is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild fever and a sore throat, he is administering self-treatment at home.

You can read the complete statement, below:

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with some information on NU'EST member MINHYUN being diagnosed with COVID- 19.

MINHYUN experienced a mild fever and a sore throat and was tested negative on a self-test he took on Tuesday, March 8. However, he took a rapid antigen test as a proactive measure and was tested positive. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Wednesday, March 9.

MINHYUN is currently not exhibiting symptoms other than a mild fever and a sore throat and is administering self treatment at home. There was no contact between MINHYUN and other NU'EST members.

Therefore, MINHYUN will adjust his schedule and focus on the treatment for a while. We will provide you with updates on his activity resumption.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of MINHYUN, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

Wishing a speedy recovery to NU’EST’s Minhyun.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Uhm Jung Hwa and Lee Jung Eun’s endearing friendship spans over decades in new trailer for ‘Our Blues’