NU’EST’s Ren pays homage to David Bowie in a new pictorial

NU’EST’s Ren slays the cover of the September issue of ‘Theater Plus’. The magazine revealed pictorial cuts and an interview of the artist for the same. Ren can be witnessed showing off bold makeup and colourful clothing, paying homage to the British rockstar David Bowie.

The artist wore a pink feather coat and looked absolutely captivating on the cover. THe revealed how he felt a lot of pressure since this shoot was a turning point in his life. He expressed his concerns about doing well and how he continued to believe in himself despite the stress.

Ren added that he never thought he would be doing ‘Hedwig’ as his second project and that everything is happening too quickly for him to process. But, now that he has become one, it feels like he is still dreaming.

When asked about what kind of Hedwig he wants to become. The singer said he wants to be remembered as the ‘crazy Hedwig’ and that he is willing to learn everything about the musical from his seniors well and that, whenever he performs, he keeps reminding himself that he is the coolest and most handsome.

NU’EST’s Ren is a part of the musical ‘Hedwig’ that will be performed at the Chungmu Art Center Grand Theatre in Seoul till October 31.

Ren debuted as a singer and the maknae of the boy group NU’EST under PLEDIS Entertainment in March 2012 with the single ‘Face’.The group consists of a total of five members- JR, Aron, Baekho, Hwang Minhyun and Ren.

