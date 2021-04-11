NU'EST enthral with stunning new concept photos for the upcoming comeback, Romanticize

NU’EST will make a comeback with a full-length album for the first time in 7 years. Read on to find out.

Fasten your seatbelts, because the comeback season in K-pop land has begun! NU'EST members have released captivating concept photos for their forthcoming album, Romanticize. It is the first time in seven years that the talented quintet will be releasing a full-length album. They had released their first full-length album, Re: BIRTH back in 2014. It has also been a year since they released their eighth mini-album The Nocturne last May.

NU'EST members have released multiple concept photos - a combination of group, individual and subunit photos. The concept photos aim to put the spotlight on the members' handsome and striking visuals and the romantic and enchanting looks they sport in the concept photos. There are multiple versions titled, Ver 1 For Good, Ver 2 To Be Free, Ver 3 This Moment, Ver 4 After Glow, Ver 5 New Romancer.

You can check out the concept photos below:

NU'EST members will be releasing their 2nd full album Romanticize on April 19 at 6 pm KST, kicking off their first group promotions of 2021. Meanwhile, NU'EST's leader JR confirmed to make his acting debut in the new idol romance drama, I'll Be Your Night. JR will be playing Lee Shin, a bassist from the idol group Luna who falls in love with a doctor.

