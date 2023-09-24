NU’EST members Hwang Min Hyun, Baekho, Ren and others reunite for a meal after disbandment and share pictures

NU’EST is a loved idol group which announced its disbandment in March 2022. Since then, all the members haven’t been seen together. The group made their debut with the song with their single Face in 2012. After two years in 2014, they released their first album titled Re:Birth.

NU’EST members reunite

On September 23, fans rejoiced as they got a glance at their idol group reuniting for a meal with every member present. This was the first time every members were spotted together since disbandment. So it had been more than a year that the fans had not seen them together. This moment comes as a much-needed respite for the L.O.Λ.Es.

The members took to Instagram to share this precious moment with everyone. The members Aron, Kim Jong Hyeon (JR), Baekho, Ren, and Hwang Min Hyun also lovingly put a heart on their stories along with their pictures together. All five members could be seen enjoying a meal and each other’s company. The members decided to part ways and join other companies but members Baekho and Hwang Min Hyun renewed their contracts with Pledis.

NU’EST members’ current activities

After 10 years of being a part of NU’EST, the members decided to focus on their solo careers as idols and actors. Hwang Min Hyun came out with his first mini album Truth or Lie in February 2023. Since then, he has also starred in various hit dramas like Alchemy of Souls and My Lovely Liar. The idol and actor also appeared on Boys Planet as a mentor. Member Ren worked on a few musicals. His first venture into musicals was with Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and played a drag queen Jamie. He finally debuted as a solo artist with his mini album Reundevouz in June 2023. Kim Jonghyeon started his career as a soloist with his first mini-album titled MERIDIEM in November 2022. He is confirmed to be starring in the web drama Kiss Is The Start. Aron came out with his debut album Time Difference in June 2023. Member Baekho made a solo debut with his album Absolute Zero in October 2022.

