NU'EST's JR CONFIRMED to make his acting debut in new idol romance drama, I'll Be Your Night

NU’EST’s JR will be starring in a new drama! Read on to find out.

We love it when our idols transition to our TV screens as actors, don't we? Many idols like ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and SF9's Rowoon have made a successful transition to K-dramas. Now, another idol is joining the leagues of idol turned actors, and that is NU'EST JR aka Kim Jong Hyun. The actor will be starring in a new idol romance drama titled I'll Be Your Night.

On April 9, Pledis Entertainment shared that NU'EST's JR aka Kim Jong Hyun is confirmed to star in the drama I’ll Become Your Night, which is scheduled to air in the second half of the year. I'll Be Your Night or I'll Become Your Night is a romance drama about a popular idol band and a fake doctor who ends up living at their dorm to treat a fellow member who is suffering from sleepwalking. JR will be playing the role of the band LUNA's bassist, Lee Shin in the drama. He appears to be free-spirited but is someone who will do anything for love.

The cast of I’ll Become Your Night aka I'll Be Your Night will begin filming in May. The drama is scheduled to air sometime in the second half of this year. On the back of his drama debut, NU’EST will be making a comeback with their new album Romanticize on April 19 at 6 pm KST.

