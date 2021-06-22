NU'EST's Minhyun shows off emotional vocal energy in cover of Hoppipolla's Your Ocean

NU'EST's Minhyun surprised fans with a surprise cover of Hoppipolla's "Your Ocean".

Pledis Entertainment made last weekend beautiful and warm with the release of NU'EST member Minhyun's cover of Hoppipolla's song Your Ocean through the group's official YouTube channel and SNS on Sunday, June 20. In the five-minute-long video, Minhyun is the centre of attention in a serene atmosphere on a terrace space with the sun setting in the background and then night creeping in with the passage of time. The increasing darkness does not seem to be able to diminish his beauty. Minhyun's deeper voice note combined with the emotional energy of the song has once again become a hot topic of discussion among fans globally.

Your Ocean is the title song of the South Korean band Hoppipolla's second mini album And Then There Was Us released in January 2021. The track is a rock ballad with an addictive melody and lyrics that convey the feeling of hope. It enhances Hoppipolla's unique combination of two vocals with a cello, a piano and a guitar. Music critic Bae Soon Tak describes the album as "serene and calm but giving a thrilling listening experience".

Hwang Minhyun is a singer, songwriter and actor under Pledis Entertainment, best known as a member of boy group NU'EST. Minhyun does more than justice to the lovely song, giving it a unique colour characteristic of Minhyun’s music. The cover was highly appreciated both by fans and critics alike and we can’t wait to see more.

