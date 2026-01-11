Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben Relationship Timeline: How did they meet, age difference and white wedding in Udaipur

Actor Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben, in the past, frequently sparked relationship rumours, with fans curious about how the two met, their age difference, and when they are began dating. Initially, neither Nupur nor Stebin had officially confirmed their relationship, their repeated collaborations and public appearances together had managed to keep the speculations alive.

Nupur Sanon is the younger sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon. Trained in music and performance, she made her acting debut in music videos and has since been carving her own space in the entertainment industry. Stebin Ben, on the other hand, is one of the country's most popular playback and independent singers, known for his romantic hits.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's age difference

Nupur Sanon was born on December 15, 1993, while Stebin Ben was born on March 9, 1993, making the age difference between them around 9 months.

How did they meet?

According to the industry buzz, Nupur and Stebin first connected professionally through the music industry. Their association reportedly began when they worked together on music videos, where their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated. Frequent collaborations helped them spend time together, which many believe laid the foundation for a close bond.

When did dating rumours begin?

Speculations about their relationship gained momentum after they appeared together in multiple music videos and promotional events. Fans also noticed their social media interactions, incluidng likes, comments, and behind-the-scenes moments, which added fuel to the rumours.

Recent engagement

Nupur and Stebin had managed keep their romance away from the limelight and only made things official earlier this month with a proposal announcement. The singer got down on his knee on a yacht, and had people in the background held placards with, “Will you marry me?” written on them. Nupur then took to Instagram to share her engagement photos and captioned the post as, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.”

White wedding in Udaipur

After whole-heartedly enjoying their Sangeet and Haldi rituals, the Nupur and Stebin got married in a beautiful Catholic wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Saturday. The wedding took place in an intimate setting with their several close friends and family members present.