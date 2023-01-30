Oasis: Jang Dong Yoon, Seol In Ah and Choo Young Woo share a strong bond in first trailer

On January 30th, KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Oasis' showed a trailer video featuring Jang Dong Yoon, Seol In Ah and Choo Young Woo. 'Oasis' is a drama depicting the story of three young people who fiercely threw their bodies to protect their own dreams, friendships, and first love, which is only once in life, against the backdrop of a turbulent Korea from the 1980s to the 1990s.

In the video released on this day, the images of three youths, Lee Doo Hak (Jang Dong Yoon), Oh Jung Shin (Seol In Ah), and Choi Cheol Woong (Choo Young Woo), capture attention. Lee Doo Hak and Choi Cheol Woong's charred faces in school uniforms are filled with hot energy. Lee Doo Hak and Choi Cheol Woong make different expressions while being punished at school. The subtle atmosphere between the two is conveyed in the appearance of Choi Chul Woong asking Lee Doo Hak, "Brother, can I win?"

The main characters for the upcoming drama:

The appearance of Oh Jung Shin, the 'goddess of the brass band', raises the heart rate of Lee Doo Hak and Choi Cheol Woong. The image of Lee Doo Hak, who couldn't take his eyes off of Oh Jung Shin's wink and surprise kiss, awakens the excitement of pure and fresh first love. A dark shadow instantly fell on the faces of the three young people who were shining beautifully. Lee Doo Hak's narration, "If I hadn't met you at that time, would my fate have been different?" gives a foreboding of their mixed destinies. Expectations are rising as to how the story of the three youths, entangled in the face of inevitable times and love, will unfold. Meanwhile, 'Oasis' will be broadcast for the first time at 9:50 PM KST on March 6th.