Obi-Wan Kenobi: 5 INTERESTING revelations made by Ewan McGregor on his Star Wars return

Ewan McGregor is all set to reprise his role as the iconic Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars universe and fans have been thrilled about it. A teaser of the upcoming series was recently released and it's left fans even more eager for the show. The character of Obi-Wan Kenobi first appeared in the very first Star Wars film, A New Hope which was released in 1977, where he was played by Alec Guinness. Although a younger Obi-Wan later appeared in the prequel trilogy where Ewan McGregor took on the role.

McGregor's impressive portrayal of the Jedi Master had left fans wanting to see more of him and his story but it wasn't until recently that a project relating to the same was announced. McGregor maintained that after being approached for the series, the actor had to lie for several years until the series came into fruition and was officially announced. Obi-Wan Kenobi will be the latest addition to the Star Wars series that have been released previously including The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. As we await the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 25, here's a look at some interesting details about the project shared by Ewan McGregor.

The Mandalorian's connection to the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi

In an interview with Variety, Ewan credited The Mandalorian for his return to the Star Wars universe. He revealed how the show pulled him back into the franchise and said, "The first thing that I noticed when I started meeting with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni was that they were finding a way to totally realize their love of Star Wars, all of our love for Star Wars. And so, creatively to step into something, it just felt so safe. "

McGregor on how fans will find Obi-Wan Kenobi

Considering how important it is to keep the storyline of the upcoming show under wraps, Ewan while speaking to Forbes maintained that the series will "satisfy" fans of the franchise and also the character as it fills the gap between Episode III where he finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness essayed the role Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan and Darth Vader face-off in the series

Ever since it was confirmed that Hayden Christensen will be returning as Darth Vader on the Obi-Wan series, fans have been eager to know if he will have a face-off with the Jedi Master. During one of his interviews, McGregor did tease that fans may finally get a duel between the two in the upcoming series.

How the series will be different from the films

While not many fans have been appreciative of the Star Wars prequel films, it seems the series will finally give them something worth enjoying. McGregor himself admitted that working on the show was "really good fun" as he stated that the new technology adopted to work on it was cool and that it was a different experience than making the original three films.

Obi-Wan's character in the series will be 'broken'

The series is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith and will see Obi-Wan's character in hiding since the Empire is hunting down Jedis. Speaking about the character's journey in the series, McGregor told Entertainment Weekly, that fans will find his character, "at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up."

