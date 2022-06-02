Obi-Wan Kenobi Ep 3 Twitter Review: Ewan McGregor's spin-off wows fans with Darth Vader's iconic entry

Following the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3, fans have been rallying to Twitter to rave about all the great moments from the episode. Directed by Deborah Chow, the series stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi alongside Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker) and Joel Edgerton (Owen Lars) who reprise their roles in the Star Wars spin-off.

Besides these A-listers, new editions to the series are Rupert Friend, Indira Verma, Moses Ingram and Kumail Nanjiani. For those unversed, the official synopsis of the series reads, "The Jedi Master contends with the consequences of his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his one-time friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader." The series brought to Disney Plus the Star Wars fans their favourite Jedi as he tumbles through his life in the highly awaited series.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter had a far better reaction to the third episode than the release of the first two which were premiered together on May 27. While the first two episodes left much to be aspired for, the third episode quenched every fan's thirst for the entry of the evil lord Darth Vader and the sequence did not disappoint as fans quickly took to Twitter to express their utter shock and also pointed out how impressed they were about the way the villain was introduced. Some mentioned that it was potentially the most iconic entry of a villain in a long time. Though among the explosive praise there were also those who are still not on board the Obi-Wan Kenobi train and criticized the show.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 below:

