Obi-Wan Kenobi Ep 4 Twitter Review: With only two episodes left to air, show receives mixed reviews from fans

Things might not be going as planned. The recent episode 4 of the Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi received mixed reviews from the Twitter experts as fans rallied to the platform and shared their disappointments and praise for the series. Directed by Deborah Chow, the series had many fans mesmerized with its first two episodes as they continued to fall deeper after the explosive third episode.

For those unversed, the cast of the series includes Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker) and Joel Edgerton (Owen Lars) reprising their roles. Accompanying these A-listers are Rupert Friend, Indira Verma, Moses Ingram and Kumail Nanjiani. As for the plot of the series, the official synopsis reads, "The Jedi Master contends with the consequences of his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his one-time friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

Many fans complained that even though episode 3 was nothing less of a masterpiece, episode four was lacking. While there were some who were not impressed with the series altogether, as all baskets have their oranges. With only two episodes left, fans are questioning the series and its focus on their favourite Jedi, the titular character, as the latest episode showed more of Leia and Reva. Others seem to be directing their hopes on the expected rematch of the century. On that note, Scroll down further to find out how fans on Twitter reacted to the latest episode.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Obi-Wan Kenobi Ep 4 below:

