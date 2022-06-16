Obi-Wan Kenobi Ep 5 Twitter Review: Fans are won over by Hayden Christensen's return as Anakin Skywalker

SPOILER ALERT

Obi-Wan Kenobi lands back on track. After last week's episode 4, fans were dangling above the series while many straight out dissed the episode altogether. But episode 5 is indeed back for redemption as the fans on Twitter revealed their positive reactions to the episode, going as far as calling it the best so far.

On Wednesday, Disney launched the semi-finale of the series which ignited the fans as all were ecstatic to see Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker after 17 years. The episode started with a flashback of everyone's favourite Jedi Kenobi played by Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker. Christensen is also essaying the role of Darth Vader in the series. Besides the fans who were all over Skywalker's return on-screen, there were many others who lauded the director Deborah Chow for the sheer brilliance of the episode.

Meanwhile, fans also praised Moses Ingram who takes on the role of Reva. Ingram has lately been making the headlines for enduring disgraceful racist hate comments against her. Seeing that the situation was getting worse, McGregor came forward in support of the actress and called out all the "fans" who were essentially bullying her. Later, Christensen also commented on the situation and condemned the actions of these so-called fans in an interview.

One of the main complaints by netizens for episode 4 was that too much of the show was focused on Leia and Reva though that problem was never brought up after the release of the latest episode. On that note, scroll down further and swipe through fan reactions to the latest episode.