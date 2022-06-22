Obi-Wan Kenobi Ep 6 Twitter Review: Fans hail 'emotional' finale as the best one among all Star Wars shows

Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered its finale episode on June 22. The six-episode series starring Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram and more came to an end in an emotional finale that saw the show's lead character mouthing his iconic line from the Star Wars movies, "Hello there." The episode was also filled with some surprising cameos.

Ever since it was announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi was getting his own show, Star Wars fans were beyond thrilled given that many believed the fan-favourite character played by McGregor deserved more screentime. The series also successfully brought back Hayden Christensen's scary villain of Darth Vader back into the Star Wars universe as the actor donned the iconic helmet after over 17 years.

After episode 5 was packed with nostalgia as Christensen was seen in his Anakin Skywalker getup in a flashback scene with McGregor's Obi-Wan once again seen in his Jedi robes, the finale brought the two of them together again but the exchange between them certainly left Star Wars fans mighty emotional.

Check out how netizens reacted to the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale:

