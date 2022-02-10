Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor features on new poster of Star Wars series; Set to premiere on THIS date

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been one of the most anticipated shows and Disney has finally confirmed the premiere date for the upcoming Star Wars series. After the release of The Book of Boba Fett, the next major Star Wars project that is slated to release is Obi-Wan Kenobi which will have actor Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi master.

A new poster featuring McGregor was also released by Disney where the actor's Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi can be seen walking through the sands of Tatooine, which teases the setting for the upcoming Star Wars series. Fans first met McGregor's Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977 and later also in George Lucas' prequels.

It was previously confirmed that while McGregor is back to play Obi-Wan after the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, the series will also feature the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Fans had been eagerly waiting for an update on the series considering previously we only got to see a glimpse of it in the concept art released as a reel in 2021.

The new first look poster of Obi-Wan Kenobi also reveals the release date for the show as May 25. The show is all set to stream on Disney+. After the success of The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and The Book of Boba Fett, expectations are high from Obi-Wan Kenobi as well. The franchise also has another show in development with Ahsoka's character in lead.

