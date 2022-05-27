Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere: Ewan McGregor makes first appearance with Mary Elizabeth Winstead since wedding

The much-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series has finally been released and the first two episodes of the show were especially streamed at the red carpet premiere on Thursday, May 26 in Anaheim, California. At the premiere event, the show's lead star Ewan McGregor received support from his new wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead with whom the actor secretly tied the knot last month.

The premiere event marked the couple's first red carpet appearance together since their wedding. The couple looked stunning together as they colour-coordinated in black outfits. Also attending the event were Ewan's co-stars Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Rupert Friend, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Simone Kessell, as well as director/executive producer Deborah Chow and executive producer Joby Harold.

Check out Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's photo from Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere here:

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a special project for McGregor as the actor returns as the Jedi master after his last appearance as the character in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The new show takes off 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat as his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned to the dark side and became the Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be streaming new episodes weekly and the show's finale is scheduled for June 22. Star Wars fans have already witnessed other shows from the franchise such as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. In terms of the upcoming shows from the franchise, there's also Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson which is slated for a 2023 release.

