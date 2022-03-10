Obi-Wan Kenobi Teaser: Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master keeps the 'hope alive' amid Empire's hunt for him

A teaser of Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi series was recently released and it promises to be an exciting ride for the franchise fans who have waited a long time to witness the epic journey of their favourite Jedi Master. Ewan McGregor returns to play the famed Jedi and the new teaser showcases him trying to stay hidden amid Empire's hunt for him.

The teaser trailer takes us back to Tatooine where we find him in 1977’s A New Hope, the first Star Wars movie. The series' timeline is set between the events of the prequel and original trilogies which is supposedly 10 years after the events of the Revenge of the Sith. The trailer also showcases other characters including Joel Edgerton and also Moses Ingram, Sung Kang, and Indira Varma who play officers for the Empire. The trailer showcases a great dialogue about Jedi Masters where an Empire officer narrates, "Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail."

Check out the teaser of Obi-Wan Kenobi here:

The series will also have Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader. In the promo, we see Kenobi being hunted by the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) so as to eliminate the last footprints of resistance so that the Empire can assert power.

Among other amazing cast members who have been confirmed to be on the show include Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. Obi-Wan Kenobi is all set to begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on May 25.

