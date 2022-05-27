Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter Review: Fans praise Disney for reviving the Star Wars vibes in Ewan McGregor's series

With the first two episodes of the Disney Plus original Obi-Wan Kenobi out, fans are even more ecstatic about the upcoming action in the series. On May 27, the series was premiered on the OTT giant and it has no doubt delighted fans who had been long waiting for the series to drop as they eagerly stand by to see their favourite Jedi in action.

Directed by Deborah Chow who was also at the helm of the other Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, the cast of the series includes Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker) and Joel Edgerton (Owen Lars) reprising their roles. Accompanying these A-listers are Rupert Friend, Indira Verma, Moses Ingram and Kumail Nanjiani. Now for the plot of the series, the official synopsis reads, "The Jedi Master contends with the consequences of his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his one-time friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter have taken to the internet to comment on the brilliance of the series. With the majority hailing the nostalgia of the first two episodes, there sure are some oranges between the apples that have come forward and expressed their dislike for the show. These fans pointed out that the series looked like a low-budget project though the on the other side of the table were the ones that were absolutely delighted by the first two episodes of the series.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Obi-Wan Kenobi below:

ALSO READ Obi-Wan Kenobi EXCLUSIVE: Ewan McGregor recalls Hayden Christensen's 'sweet' gesture towards daughter Clara