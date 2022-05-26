Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor reveals his character's popular phrase that he doesn't like to say

Ewan McGregor is all set to return as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi with the upcoming series and the actor in a recent interview with Capital FM spoke about the fandom for his Star Wars character and particularly the iconic phrase that fans often want him to say to hem. McGregor reflected on his character's popular phrase "Hello there!" which has also been a famous meme online.

When asked about how he reacts to strangers asking him to mouth the famous Obi-Wan Kenobi line, the actor said, "I do knock out 'hello there' every now and again [in private]. I'm asked to say it a lot. I don't like to say it if I'm asked to by strangers and stuff on the street, because I think that's odd." The famous line also happens to be the one that is spoken by Ben Kenobi (Alec Guinness) in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope.

McGregor will be returning with his iconic Star Wars character in a series that will begin streaming on May 27. The actor marks his return as the Jedi master after 17 years. The series will also have actor Hayden Christensen return as Darth Vader. McGregor last donned his Jedi robes in the Star Wars film, Revenge of the Sith released in 2005.

Along with McGregor the series also stars Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, and Kumail Nanjiani among others. The series will begin streaming on May 27 on Disney+ Hotstar.

