Obi-Wan Kenobi's Hayden Christensen calls finale fight scene with Ewan McGregor an 'emotional experience'

Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi recently aired its finale on June 22. The six-episode series came to a close in an epic finale which showcased a face-off between Ewan McGregor's Jedi master and Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader. Fans gave the series finale a thumbs up and recently the Darth Vader star opened up about his filming experience of the same.

Speaking to Collider during a Q&A after the finale was aired, Hayden spoke about what it was like to shoot the scene that showcased the ultimate showdown between his and McGregor's characters. He said, "It was a very emotional scene to shoot, and obviously a very important one. It was something that I think everyone was very aware of just, like, stepping out on set that day. There was a very different feeling. For both Ewan and I, it was a rather emotional experience, and I think that comes across onscreen."

One of the significant moments in the finale was when Vader's mask was seen cracking at one point as he faced his former master. The scene also saw Christensen's character breaking into Anakin Skywalker's voice for a bit when he told Obi-Wan that him turning to the dark side wasn't his failing as his Jedi Master.

It is yet to be confirmed whether McGregor and Christensen's Obi-Wan Kenobi will return for a second season although Christensen is expected to reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker once again in Ahsoka, which stars Rosario Dawson in the title role.

