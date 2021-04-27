OCN’s hit mystery thriller Voice Season 4 to star WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and Son Eun Seo, among others

The two actors have been confirmed to join other cast members in the fourth season of the fast-paced thriller drama, Voice.

Joining talented actors Song Seung Heon and Lee Ha Na in the upcoming fourth season of the thriller show Voice, are WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and Son Eun Seo. It won’t be a new venture for Son Eun Seo, however, as she was a part of Voice Season 2 years ago. The mystery drama was aired first in 2017 and has been continuously releasing each season every year since then.

On April 27, Sports Kyunghyang reported that both the actors will be taking part in this project. WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon will be portraying Han Woo Joo, a cyber spy who’s a new member of the Golden Time Team’s investigation team. Han Woo Joo is an extremely intelligent guy who knows the importance of a good work-life balance, which is why he leaves his PhD to find a good work-life balance job and joins the Golden Time Team as a call center agent. As for son Sun Eun Seo, she will portray her same role of the brain for the Golden Time team, agent Park Eun Soo who’s excellent in speaking five languages.

OCN’s Voice revolves around the lives of the employees behind the 112 emergency call center, who try to fight crime and find killers from the limited noises and voices they hear during emergency calls. The fourth season is expected to be more thrilling as the Golden Time Team will have to face an evil murderer who has extraordinary hearing abilities, making the Team’s job more difficult.

The fourth season of the drama is scheduled to start airing in June this year.

