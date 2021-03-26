OCN's upcoming thriller Dark Hole all set to premiere; Character teasers released

OCN's upcoming series "Dark Hole" releases character teasers. Are you excited?

Starring Kim Ok Bin and Lee Joon Hyuk as main protagonists, "Dark Hole" is an action-based thriller series, set to air on the 24th of April, 2021.

The story begins when Lee Hwa Sun, a police investigator and analyst in the Seoul Regional Investigation Unit, receives an upsetting yet chilling phone call from her husband’s killer. This disturbing caller advises her to go to the city of Mujishi. Upon her arrival, she learns that the people living in Mujishi City have changed into deadly, destructive mutants after breathing a mysterious dark smoke. Yoo Tae Han is a native of Mujishi and a wreck car driver. He has a carefree personality and likes to joke around, but he has a strong sense of justice. He quit being a police officer due to a scandal caused by a misunderstanding, but he is proud of his days in the force. When he meets Lee Hwa Sun in the chaos of Mujishi, he devotes his life to saving others from danger.

In the very first character teaser, we see Lee Hwa Sun has also consumed the black smoke but remains the only survivor. Bizarre voices like "Kill them" and "Kill them all" constantly whisper to Hwa Sun, and even her eyes turn black. Amidst the confusion and fear, Lee Hwa Sun shouts "Stop!" as if she couldn't be eaten up like this. At the same time, the black smoke in her eyes begins to disappear. She shows the will to survive as a "person" till the end.

In the stills that were released on March 24, we get a glimpse of the character Park Soon Il, played by Im Won Hee, taking care of the Mujishi residents. He looks friendly, like a warm and kind-hearted police ahjussi. Park Soon Il might be seen protecting the people of Mujishi. Actor Im Won Hee is known for catching the eye with real and delicate acting. It is exciting trying to imagine the fun his energetic touch would give to the series.

The sweet and cute gangster from Kim Hyun Joong's "When Time Stopped" is back on screen with a friendly charm. Actor Kim Han Jong plays Nam Yeong Sik, Lee Joon Hyuk's character Yoo Tae Han's elementary school alumnus and his only employee. Amidst all the chaos and excitement, he would be seen as a great friend of Yoo Tae Han and is expected to attract us with his natural dialect and charm. With his heavy presence with various characters in works like "Tell Me What You Saw" and "Strangers From Hell'', he has proved himself to be perfect for this genre. He has even gained the nickname "OCN civil servant".

OCN released another character teaser on March 26 featuring Yoo Tae Han, played by Lee Joon Hyuk, a strong survivor who is not afraid of death. A memory of a voice rings in his ears asking him to save them. We see glimpses of the terrible situation at Mujishi where all the mutants are running loose. You can see Yoo Tae Han's determination in actor Lee Joon Hyuk's eyes as he says "I won't just die". The shotgun in his hand is an added bonus. It is a part that adds expectations to the creation of an unusual character that will survive by maintaining strong humanity without being afraid of even death.

OCN's "Dark Hole" will begin broadcasts at 10:30 pm KST from April 24.

