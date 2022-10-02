October 2022 K-drama List: 13 shows including Glitch, Bad Prosecutor, Love is for Suckers and more
October is full of fun and mystery! Keep reading to know more about the shows that we're adding to our watch-list.
K-dramas will once again rule the spot with many releases taking place throughout the month. Keeping with our tradition, we are back to present you a list of all the K-dramas we are excited to tune into this month.
The Witch’s Game (October 3)
A fierce daily soap dealing with the story of mothers and daughters takes centre stage in the K-drama.
Genre: Drama
Episodes: 100
Starring: Jang Seo Hee, Oh Chang Seok, Kim Gyu Seon, Han Ji Wan
Where to Watch: MBC
Cheer Up (October 3)
A high-school story of a girl with ambitions and her cheer squad which she joins for money.
Genre: Highschool rom-com
Episodes: 16
Starring: Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk, Jang Gyuri, Kim Hyun Jin
Where to Watch: SBS
Love is for Suckers (October 5)
Two longtime best friends end up questioning their feelings for each other after working together on a dating reality show.
Genre: Rom-com
Episodes: 16
Starring: Lee Da Hee, Choi Siwon
Where to Watch: ENA, Viki
Bad Prosecutor (October 5)
A prosecutor with good intentions but questionable actions takes action for the benefit of the victimised.
Genre: Law, Crime
Episodes: 12
Starring: Do Kyungsoo, Lee Se Hee
Where to Watch: KBS2 TV, Netflix
Glitch (October 7)
Hunting for her missing boyfriend, a girl engages in a UFO club to figure out his whereabouts.
Genre: Sci-fi, thriller
Episodes: 10
Starring: Jeon Yeo Been, Na Na
Where to Watch: Netflix
Bride of the Typhoon / Vengeance Of The Bride (October 10)
Another daily soap that will grab the attention of the masses as a woman marries the son of the person she wishes to take revenge on.
Genre: Melodrama, revenge
Episodes: 100
Starring: Han Ji Min, Shin Ha Kyun
Where to Watch: KBS2 TV
Yonder (October 14)
A futuristic story of a man unable to accept the death of his wife and traveling to a space between life and death.
Genre: Sci-fi, melodrama
Episodes: 6
Starring: Han Ji Min, Shin Ha Kyun
Where to Watch: TVING
The Queen’s Umbrella (October 15)
A troubled Queen finds herself resorting to uncommon methods to make her 5 sons become worthy of their titles.
Genre: Saeguk, political
Episodes: 16
Starring: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Hae Sook, Choi Won Young
Where to Watch: tvN, Netflix
May I Help You (October 19)
A funeral director works with another person to fulfill the last wishes of the dead.
Genre: Romance, fantasy
Episodes: 16
Starring: Hyeri, Lee Jun Young
Where to Watch: MBC
Curtain Call (October 31)
An actor’s life takes a turn as he is asked to play the role of an old woman’s grandson who has defected from North Korea.
Genre: Drama
Episodes: 16
Starring: Kang Ha Neul, Ha Ji Won
Where to Watch: KBS2 TV
Bargain (October 28)
A remake of a South Korean movie from 2015, a man faces his worst fears as organ hunters meet him at a motel but an earthquake takes precedence.
Genre: Thriller
Episodes: 6
Starring: Jin Sun Kyu, Jun Jong Seo, Chang Ryul
Where to Watch: TVING
TBA:
Shadow Detective
An about-to-retire detective faces psychological difficulties and deals with a hidden man who traces his path.
Genre: Mystery
Episodes: 8
Starring: Lee Sung Min, Jin Goo
Where to Watch: Disney+
The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate
A wrongful death and his reincarnation as the youngest son of the same family, sees the lead take a revengeful path.
Genre: Revenge, drama, crime
Episodes: 16
Starring: Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Bin, Lee Sung Min
Where to Watch: JTBC
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Little Women maintains reign as Most Popular show; Love in Contract and One Dollar Lawyer compete