October 2022 K-drama List: 13 shows including Glitch, Bad Prosecutor, Love is for Suckers and more

The Witch’s Game (October 3) A fierce daily soap dealing with the story of mothers and daughters takes centre stage in the K-drama. Genre: Drama Episodes: 100 Starring: Jang Seo Hee, Oh Chang Seok, Kim Gyu Seon, Han Ji Wan Where to Watch: MBC

K-dramas will once again rule the spot with many releases taking place throughout the month. Keeping with our tradition, we are back to present you a list of all the K-dramas we are excited to tune into this month.

Cheer Up (October 3)

A high-school story of a girl with ambitions and her cheer squad which she joins for money.

Genre: Highschool rom-com

Episodes: 16

Starring: Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk, Jang Gyuri, Kim Hyun Jin

Where to Watch: SBS

Love is for Suckers (October 5)

Two longtime best friends end up questioning their feelings for each other after working together on a dating reality show.

Genre: Rom-com

Episodes: 16

Starring: Lee Da Hee, Choi Siwon

Where to Watch: ENA, Viki

Bad Prosecutor (October 5)

A prosecutor with good intentions but questionable actions takes action for the benefit of the victimised.

Genre: Law, Crime

Episodes: 12

Starring: Do Kyungsoo, Lee Se Hee

Where to Watch: KBS2 TV, Netflix

Glitch (October 7)

Hunting for her missing boyfriend, a girl engages in a UFO club to figure out his whereabouts.

Genre: Sci-fi, thriller

Episodes: 10

Starring: Jeon Yeo Been, Na Na

Where to Watch: Netflix

Bride of the Typhoon / Vengeance Of The Bride (October 10)

Another daily soap that will grab the attention of the masses as a woman marries the son of the person she wishes to take revenge on.

Genre: Melodrama, revenge

Episodes: 100

Starring: Han Ji Min, Shin Ha Kyun

Where to Watch: KBS2 TV

Yonder (October 14)

A futuristic story of a man unable to accept the death of his wife and traveling to a space between life and death.

Genre: Sci-fi, melodrama

Episodes: 6

Starring: Han Ji Min, Shin Ha Kyun

Where to Watch: TVING

The Queen’s Umbrella (October 15)

A troubled Queen finds herself resorting to uncommon methods to make her 5 sons become worthy of their titles.

Genre: Saeguk, political

Episodes: 16

Starring: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Hae Sook, Choi Won Young

Where to Watch: tvN, Netflix

May I Help You (October 19)

A funeral director works with another person to fulfill the last wishes of the dead.

Genre: Romance, fantasy

Episodes: 16

Starring: Hyeri, Lee Jun Young

Where to Watch: MBC

Curtain Call (October 31)

An actor’s life takes a turn as he is asked to play the role of an old woman’s grandson who has defected from North Korea.

Genre: Drama

Episodes: 16

Starring: Kang Ha Neul, Ha Ji Won

Where to Watch: KBS2 TV

Bargain (October 28)

A remake of a South Korean movie from 2015, a man faces his worst fears as organ hunters meet him at a motel but an earthquake takes precedence.

Genre: Thriller

Episodes: 6

Starring: Jin Sun Kyu, Jun Jong Seo, Chang Ryul

Where to Watch: TVING

TBA:

Shadow Detective

An about-to-retire detective faces psychological difficulties and deals with a hidden man who traces his path.

Genre: Mystery

Episodes: 8

Starring: Lee Sung Min, Jin Goo

Where to Watch: Disney+

The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate

A wrongful death and his reincarnation as the youngest son of the same family, sees the lead take a revengeful path.

Genre: Revenge, drama, crime

Episodes: 16

Starring: Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Bin, Lee Sung Min

Where to Watch: JTBC

