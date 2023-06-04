Odisha Train Accident: BLACKSWAN vows to help Sriya Lenka’s home state after ending That Karma promotions

K-pop girl group BLACKSWAN comprising currently active members Fatou, NVee, Gabi, and Sriya, has shared a letter via their agency expressing condolences over the tragic happening in Balasore, Odisha. Member Sriya Lenka who became the first K-pop idol from India belongs to Odisha, which makes the event more personal for the group. The group has also shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from the time they shot a music video in the Indian state a few months ago. Here’s what they said.

BLACKSWAN about the Odisha train accident

On June 4, DR MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, which manages the girl group shared a statement on BLACKSWAN’s social media regarding the accident which has taken the lives of at least 288 people and left over 1200 others injured.

“Hello, this is DR MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT.

A disastrous train accident occurred in Balasore, Odisha, India. Everyone who belongs to DR MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT including the members of BLACKSWAN would like to express our deep condolences to those affected by the accident and the people of India.

In particular, it is even more unfortunate that the origin of the accident is the home state of the member Sriya Lenka and Odisha, the location of the music video for BLACKSWAN's latest album ‘That Karma’. We won't be able to forget that we have received a lot of love and support from residents of Odisha while participating in 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony, three local festival performances, and music video shooting.

After this on-going album promotion is over, we will discuss and find ways to contribute to people who have suffered from this tragic accident by contributing some of the profits from Karma's album sales etc so that we will be able to return some of enormous amount of love and support we've received from Odisha.

We truly wish for rapid recovery and the damage will be overcome as soon as possible.

DR MUSIC ENT.”

About BLACKSWAN’s music video shoot in India

The group shot the music video for their latest album release ‘That Karma’ in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, during the time when they arrived in the country for the first time in accordance with their performance for the 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony. The group has decided to share the album sales profits to help those affected once the promotions for the release have ended. The K-pop community has come out in support of the group, encouraging their decision to help.



