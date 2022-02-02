The Offer: First trailer TEASES behind the scenes drama of the making of The Godfather; Watch

The first teaser for Paramount Plus' The Offer depicts the behind-the-scenes turmoil of The Godfather's production. The Godfather is a mafia epic directed by Francis Ford Coppola and produced by Albert S. Ruddy and Robert Evans in 1972. The Godfather depicts the Corleones, a prominent criminal family locked in a power struggle in mid-'40s New York, and would be followed by two sequels.

Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton, and Robert Duvall featured in the picture, which won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Brando. However, Miles Teller plays as Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Patrick Gallo as novelist Mario Puzo in The Offer, a limited-event series. Michael Tolkin (The Player) developed the project, with Nikki Toscano acting as co-writer and showrunner.

Today, Paramount Plus unveiled the first teaser for the new series, which focuses on the behind-the-scenes drama of bringing Coppola's vision for The Godfather to reality. The teaser introduces several of the characters, including Goode's portrayal as mysterious producer Evans and Temple's part as McCartt. Teller leads in the show, which is based on Ruddy's account of the creation of The Godfather.

Check out the trailer:

The production of The Godfather has been the subject of several behind-the-scenes documentaries and novels, but it has never been depicted in a theatrical version. In that regard, The Offer has a lot going for it, considering The Godfather is still one of the most adored films of all time. Meanwhile, on April 28th, 2022, the first three episodes of the ten-part series will air.

ALSO READ:From Space Force 2 to Pam & Tommy; OTT releases you can look forward to this February