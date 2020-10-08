The Office alum John Krasinski resumes shooting Jack Ryan season 3 in Rome amidst the COVID 19

John Krasinski has reportedly started shooting for his Amazon series Jack Ryan, and is currently shooting for it in Rome, Italy amidst the global coronavirus scare.

John Krasinski is getting back to work. The 40-year-old actor was spotted filming scenes for Season 3 of Jack Ryan on Monday and Tuesday (October 5-6) in Rome, Italy. John was seen investigating around the Hotel Saint Regis in Rome according to Just Jared. The film crew, along with John, were also seen wearing their protective face masks amid the pandemic.

He was later seen filming at the Piazza di Spagna square, and on the Spanish Steps, looking in good spirits. In case you missed it, John had kept himself busy during the pandemic, The Office star started a YouTube show called Some Good News, which focused on getting all the happy and cheerful news from across the world in order to bring some joy to the lives of the audiences.

Given that the world was battling the dangerous Coronavirus outbreak at the time, the Hollywood actor cum director found a perfect way to bring some cheer into everyone's lives. The show quickly became an instant hit among John’s fans and followers. The director of A Quiet Place made sure the show was fun-filled and brought love, laughter, and joy into the viewer's lives. While most news channels around the world were covering the Coronavirus scare, the news updates only went from bad to worse. The show Some Good News was the much-needed silver lining among the dark and gloomy clouds.

