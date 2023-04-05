Office drama Race featuring Lee Yeon Hee, Hong Jong Hyun, Moon So Ri, and Jung Yun Ho set to release on May 10

The highly anticipated K-office drama ‘Race' is set to be released on May 10. The series features a star-studded cast, including Lee Yeon Hee, Hong Jong Hyun, Moon So Ri, and Jung Yun Ho. The teaser poster has already been released, and it promises an office drama like never before.

The Plot of Race

The storyline of 'Race' revolves around a woman Park Yoon Jo, who joined a massive corporation with no qualifications but passion, becomes embroiled in a recruitment scandal, and struggles to sustain herself in a diverse work environment. The show promises to be a gripping tale of ambition, hard work, and the daily struggles of working in a corporate environment.

'Race' was authored by Kim Lu Ri of the drama 'Hyena' and directed by Lee Dong Yoon of 'Senior, don't put on that lipstick' and '20th Century Boys and Girls.’

The Cast of Race

Lee Yeon Hee plays Park Yoon Jo, a contractor with no specifications but boundless enthusiasm. Moon So Ri as Gui Jeong, is the industry's best PR specialist and a role model for everyone, at an organisation where both the business and its workers are happy. Jung Yun Ho, who plays Seo Dong Hun, a young CEO who aspires to be a successful actor and lastly Hong Jong Hyeon plays Ryu Jae Min, a conglomerate ace who understands the importance of work-life balance, meets and presents the synergy of characters competing in various positions in the company space.

What to Expect from Race

The teaser poster, which has been released alongside it, depicts the route to work of those who are making a strong entrance into the company. It's a teaser poster that depicts them as if they're at the start line of life's race. Hopes are added to how they'll affect each other and unfold unpredictable tales on the variety track called the company in an era where interaction and comfort are required, with a cast of talented actors bringing their characters to life.

'Race' promises to be an exciting addition to the Disney+ roster. With a talented cast, an intriguing storyline, and a focus on diversity and inclusivity, the show is sure to be a hit with viewers. Be sure to mark your calendars for May 10 and prepare for the ultimate office drama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat