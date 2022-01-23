The official trailer of Netflix's 'All of us are Dead' surpasses THIS number of views on YouTube

The upcoming Netflix series 'All of Us Are Dead' is gathering global attention! Previously on January 13, the official trailer for the upcoming Netflix zombie series 'All of Us Are Dead' was released on Netflix's official YouTube channel. Just one week later, the trailer has already surpassed 10 million views on YouTube, gathering attention from viewers all over the world.

'All of us are Dead' is a coming of age, high school zombie thriller starring Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo In Soo in lead roles. Based on the Naver webtoon 'Now at Our School' by Joo Dong Geun, The story follows a group of students stuck in their school during a zombie apocalypse. Their friendship and moral values are at stake, as they fight to survive and come out alive against all odds.

'All of Us Are Dead' is receiving a lot of attention on whether it will live up to the success of its predecessors Gong Yoo starrer 'Train To Busan' and the Netflix original zombie series 'Kingdom', and more. Director Lee Jae Kyu assured fans that the series will be fun and totally unpredictable. He elaborated saying that in dangerous situations adults make safe decisions, however, children are more prone to act on an impulse and this is what they intend to explore with the series! 'All of Us Are Dead' will be released through Netflix on January 28!

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Korea’s VP Don Kang talks Indian remakes of Korean series, unscripted shows & more

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.