Oh Hye Won & Lee Kang Ji CONFIRMED to join Lee Do Hyun & Im Soo Jung starrer 'Melancholia'

The cast of tvN's upcoming drama Melancholia is only growing bigger and we are here for it! In a fresh casting update, it is confirmed that Oh Hye Won and Lee Kang Ji have been confirmed to join the cast of Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung starrer, 'Melancholia'. Oh Hye Won's agency Kingkong by Starship confirmed that the actress will indeed be joining the cast of the upcoming drama.

Oh Hye Won will play Noh Yeon Woo, the second daughter of the president of Ahsung Academy and the principal of Ahsung International Middle School who is also, Jin Kyung's younger sister and is at odds with her. She was Im Soo Jung's classmate as well. Oh Hye Won is expected to win hearts with her strong and fiery personality. The beautiful and talented actress is known for dramas like 'Designated Survivor: 60 Days', 'Dinner Mate' and movies like 'Tazza: One Eyed Jack' and 'Alive'. Also, rookie actor Lee Kang Ji has been confirmed to join the drama. He will act as Lee Do Hyun's best friend Lee Hyun Jae who is optimistic, cheerful and always on Lee Do Hyun's side. He also likes music and dance. Lee Kang Ji last appeared in the drama, 'Law School'.

Melancholia is set in a well-known school where corruption has spread like a virus and only the influential have access to the best facilities. The school is riddled with scandalous relationships between teachers and students and amoral behavioural standards. The drama stars Lee Do Hyun as the math genius Baek Seung Yoo and Im Soo Jung as the math teacher, Ji Yoon Soo. The drama is set to release in the second half of this year and we cannot wait to see the interesting premise and chemistry of the lead actors.

