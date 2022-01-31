Oh Jung Se joins Jeon Yeo Been & Song Kang Ho in upcoming movie 'Spider’s House’

'It's Okay to Not be Okay' star Oh Jung Se is confirmed to join the cast of the upcoming film 'Spider's House'. In December, it was announced that Jeon Yeo Been will join Song Kang Ho and Im Soo Jung to star in Kim Jee Woon's new film 'Spider's House'. On January 31, it was reported that Oh Jung Se is confirmed to also participate in the project.

'Spider's House' tells the story of a movie in a movie. It has been said that 'Spider's House' will officially start filming in February. It is a new work of director Kim Jee Woon after 'Dr Brain' which was produced on the online streaming platform Apple TV. 'Parasite' star Song Kang Ho and 'Melancholia' actor Im Soo Jung are expected to portray characters outside the movie, while Oh Jung Se and Jeon Yeo Been will act in the movie being narrated inside another movie.

Meanwhile, Oh Jung Se may be joining the upcoming Sci-Fi drama 'Ask the Star' alongside Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin! Yes, you read it right. On January 26, an industry source stated that Oh Jung Se will be reuniting with Gong Hyo Jin through screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang’s new work ‘Ask the Stars.' In response to the report, a representative of Oh Jung Se’s agency PrainTPC stated that he has received an offer, and it is one of the projects he is reviewing.

