Oh Jung Se joins Kim Tae Ri in Kim Eun Hee’s new SBS drama ‘The Demon’? Find Out

'Plane TPC' said on August 4th, "Oh Jung Se has recently been offered SBS-TV's ‘The Demon," and said, "We are positively reviewing it." 'The Demon' is a new work by Kim Eun Hee. It is known as an occult genre which is a subgenre of detective fiction that combines the tropes of the main genre with those of supernatural, fantasy and/or horror fiction. Writer Kim is returning to SBS after 8 years of 'Sign' in 2011.

The female lead is Kim Tae Ri and her company said, "We have received the script and are reviewing it positively." Gong Yoo was previously casted in the drama but had to decline because he was unable to attend due to scheduling issues. Oh Jung See and Kim Eun Hee worked together on tvN's 'Jirisan' in 2021. The two worked together once more for their next project. Oh Jung Se is going to continue with even more work. He has already confirmed his appearances in the Netflix original 'Sweet Home 2', the drama 'Ask the Stars', and the movie 'The Cobweb'.

Oh Jung Se is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in the television series ‘Missing 9’ (2017), ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ (2019), ‘Hot Stove League’ (2019), and ‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’ (2020) as well as the film ‘Swing Kids’ (2018). He won Baeksang Arts Award for Best Supporting Actor – Television two years in a row in 2020 and 2021.

Kim Tae Ri is best known for starring in the films ‘The Handmaiden’ (2016), ‘Little Forest’ (2018), ‘Space Sweepers’ (2020) and in the historical drama ‘Mr. Sunshine’ (2018). Kim Tae Ri's leading role in the tvN coming-of-age drama ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ (2022) was critically acclaimed and won her the Best Actress Award at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet’s Joy, rising stars Choo Young Woo & Baek Sung Chul cast as leads for ‘Accidental Country Diary’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.