Oh Jung Se reunites with It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’s writer’s next? Woo Do Hwan and Lee Yoo Mi also in talks

An entertainment insider told a South Korean media outlet on April 17th, "Oh Jung Se will join Jo Yong Seok's new drama 'Mr. Plankton' as the lead role." Oh Jung Se, who boasted a great collaboration with writer Jo Yong in 'It’s Okay To Not Be Okay', coordinated his appearance early on after receiving the offer. It is a message that he kept his loyalty even while he was busy filming the new SBS drama 'Ghost'.

Mr. Plankton:

'Mr. Plankton' is a road variety romantic comedy genre. It depicts the journey of a man who had to choose a life of wandering because no one loved him and no one held him back. In the drama, Oh Jung Se plays the role of Eo Heung, an oriental doctor who is the 18th descendant of the Chungcheong faction of the Pungyeong Yeongyeong family and the 5th-generation reader of the venerable head family. He was an ideal first-class groom in the Joseon Dynasty, but these days, he is going to play an active role in a stuffy manner, shaking his head and shaking his head as if he had eaten a hundred sweet potatoes. Actors Woo Do Hwan and Lee Yoo Mi said 'Mr. Plankton' as the main character. Attention is focusing on what kind of synergy Oh Jung Se will exert with them. 'Mr. Plankton' is created in the base story. It consists of a total of 10 episodes, and OTT organization is under discussion. Director Hong Jong Chan directs the dramas 'Link', 'Juvenile Justice’, 'Life', and 'My Name'.

Oh Jung Se’s other roles:

On April 24th, Oh Jung Se plans to contribute to the movie 'Killing Romance' (director Lee Won Seok) with a special appearance. It is rumoured that Oh Jung Se happily accepted the cameo appearance and finished the pleasant filming due to his relationship with director Lee Won-seok, who worked with him in the 2013 movie 'Man's Manual'. As Oh Jung Se, who has performed passionately in various works, is interested in what kind of character he will show in this 'Killing Romance'. Meanwhile, 'Killing Romance' is about a top star 'Yeo Rae' (Lee Honey) who fell in destined love with 'Jonathan' (Lee Sun Kyun), an island conglomerate, and met 'Bum oo' (Gong Myung), a student from the 3rd fan club. A story that makes you think. It will be released on April 14th.

