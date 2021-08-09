Oh Jung Se is a ‘superman’ to his nephew in the new teaser for TV Chosun’s slice of life drama

Joon Hyeok (Oh Jung Se) is an unpopular musician whose life has hit rock bottom. He had already broken off his relationship with his older sister, Joon Hee (Jeon Hye Jin), when her son appeared before him. His nephew developed Obsessive–compulsive disorder after his mother divorced his stepfather. Joon Hyeok takes his nephew in and looks after him. Joon Hee divorced her physically abusive husband after 12 years of marriage.

She moved into an inexpensive apartment and now faces losing custody of her son to her ex-husband and his mother. Hye Ryeong (Park Sun Young) is a tenant at The Royal State, an expensive apartment complex, where she is the much-respected President of The Mothers’ Committee. Committee member Yoo Ra very much admires Hey Ryeong. Yoo Ra was raised by her widowed father Kyeong Il (Lee Sang Woo), a man with a sweet and warm personality.

The 40 second teaser gave the viewers an insight on the child’s OCD and how it left him to be isolated. He was unhappy the entire time, even though he was surrounded by toys, children his age etc but he looked scared and unsure. The entire teaser was from the boy’s point of view. He was seen crouching in the bathroom and the emotional line “Every day is a battle for me, it’s difficult for me to survive.” can be heard. The last few seconds pan to a pair of black, shiny dress shoes walking up the stairs and soon, Oh Jung Se as Joon Hyeok is in view. Some teacher asks him “Are you looking for something?” and he responded with “I’m Joon Yeo Seok’s uncle”. The little boy calls his uncle as his ‘guardian, his role model and his superman’. This indicates the intense love and respect Yeo Seok has for his uncle and this teaser alone has gotten us hooked on their special relationship.

TV Chosun’s ‘Uncle’ is set to broadcast in the latter months of 2021 and we cannot wait to see it!

