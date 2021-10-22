Oh Jung Se transforms into a ‘failed musician’ in the new poster for TV Chosun’s ‘Uncle’

V CHOSUN's Saturday-Sunday mini-series 'Uncle', which will be aired for the first time in December, is a comical fun growth survival story of a failed musician uncle who accidentally takes on the nephew in elementary school due to the divorce of her older sister. They present a 'well-made drama' that gives deep sympathy, heavy comfort, and warm encouragement through the lives of three people who enter a rental apartment in the 4th district of Gangnam, who call themselves middle and upper class.

The production team released a group poster in which the 7 actors of 'Uncle' perfectly blended into each character and radiated an aura. In the poster, the main actors of 'Uncle' disassembled into their own characters and spewed out 'eye aura' filled with different stories, amplifying expectations for the upcoming story. Oh Jung Se, who plays Wang Jun Hyeok, a loser musician who stood on the brink of betrayal and fraud, was placed in the center of the group poster and firmly established the center of the work. Oh Jung Se is stealing attention with unusual outfits, such as messy ponytail hair, a bushy beard, and ragged attire. It raises curiosity as to why Oh Jung See is making a dissatisfied expression while being wounded here and there.

Jun Hye Jin takes on the role of Wang Jun Hee, a divorced woman who fights barefoot to protect her only son after breaking up with her violent husband, revealing a somewhat tired and shady face, making people curious about the hidden story. Lee Sang Woo takes on the role of Joo Kyung Il, a parenting father who has a warm appearance and a warm personality, disarming women's hearts by radiating a kind smile and soft eyes.

Lee Kyung Hoon , who is an elementary school nephew who suffers from anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder, made an awkward smile and felt sorry for him, and next to him, Park Seon Young as Park Hye Ryung, president of Mom Cafe in 'Royal State', which is a symbol of Seongjak Gu's development, has a charismatic look with colorful styling and sharp eyes. creates tension with In addition, Lee Siwon , an elementary school teacher with an upright personality who carefully observes and takes care of the children in her class, fills the work with bright energy with a bright smile that makes even those who see it feel good. Hwang Woseul Hye plays the role of Kim Yu Ra, the mother and mother goddess of the Mommy and Me club, revealing her unique beauty that everyone envies.

