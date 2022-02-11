‘Oh My Ghost’, ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’ & ‘Doom At Your Service’: Park Bo Young’s most loved lead roles

Park Bo Young, the name might recall the face of an adorable young girl who fights against all odds to come out on top. That’s the impact that the stellar acting of Park Bo Young in her role as Do Bong Soon left on people making her portrayal in the JTBC drama a must watch for beginners. Today, as she celebrates her 32nd birthday and yet continues to age backwards, we take a look at some of her most favoured roles over the years.

Oh My Ghost:

Na Bong Sun- the quiet and fearful assistant chef is possessed by Shin Soon Ae who is the exact opposite of her- confident and bold. Park Bo Young’s ability to play on both sides of the court as she was one minute timid and fearless the next, displayed her versatility perfectly. Her romance with Jo Jung Suk became a hot topic once the drama was released.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon:

A definitive addition to any K-drama starter pack, ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’ is by far Park Bo Young’s most celebrated role. As she took on being a petite girl with unimaginable strength, the world fell in love with her sugary personality. Her lead pairing with Park Hyung Sik is regarded as one of the most ‘aegyo-filled’ one to this day as fans continue to swoon over their infallible chemistry.

Doom At Your Service:

Making her return, this time alongside Seo In Guk, viewers rallied for her character, Tak Dong Kyung’s cause who seemed to be head over heels for a messenger of the Gods. Their risky, fantasy-filled relationship became the talk of the town as Park Bo Young portrayed the role of a girl who has given up on life only to be somehow saved by a mysterious man.

With her various roles that somehow always find a way to make us realise just how cute and loved Park Bo Young is, we await her next venture that will once again surely wow us!

