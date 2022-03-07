Oh My Girl announces comeback with 2nd full album ‘Real Love’ on THIS date

Oh My Girl is officially coming back! On March 7 at midnight KST (March 6, 8:30 pm IST), the girl group dropped details about their upcoming comeback. According to the teaser, Oh My Girl will be releasing their second full length album ‘Real Love’ on March 28 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

The teaser for ‘Real Love’ also includes the caption, “‘Real Love’ that feels more like a scene in a movie than a coincidence.” Check out the teaser for Oh My Girl’s second full length album, below:

Meanwhile, Oh My Girl’s agency WM Entertainment had previously confirmed on February 7 that the girl group will be returning with a new album in March. As their previous comeback with the mini album ‘Dear OHMYGIRL’ was released in May 2021, Oh My Girl’s upcoming comeback will be their first in about 10 months.

Oh My Girl debuted in April 2015 with their EP ‘Oh My Girl’. The group currently comprises seven members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Yubin and Arin. In 2019, Oh My Girl participated in Mnet’s comeback battle program, ‘Queendom’, finishing at 1st runner-up for the whole program in the final episode.

Following the success of ‘Nonstop’ and ‘Dolphin’ released in 2020, Oh My Girl has been on a constant rise in popularity. Both the tracks became the group’s high-charting releases at the time, peaking at second and ninth on the weekly Gaon Digital Chart, respectively.

Stay tuned for more updates about Oh My Girl’s comeback with their second full length album ‘Real Love’!

