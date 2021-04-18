Oh My Girl comeback teaser, IU Lilac 7th win and crossing 20m on Instagram & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

There’s a lot that went down on April 18. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

While BTS' Dynamite broke more records, APRIL girl group's controversy has fans divided, a possible Coldplay X BTS collab and much more took the front seat and kept us busy on a Sunday, here are some news that might have gone under the radar for you. So that you don't miss on the key moments that happened in a day, we're bringing bite-sized stories for you! Check them out below!

Oh My Girl releases 1st teaser for upcoming comeback in May

Looks like members of Oh My Girl have been working hard. The group just released a colourful teaser with a cute bear wearing an apron, for their upcoming comeback! Slated for release on May 10 at 6 PM KST, this is going to be the group’s 8th mini album and their comeback after two years. Titled ‘Dear OHMYGIRL’, it seems a lot of fun, with the teaser called ‘Dun Dun Dance’, making fans more eager for their comeback.

IU goes even bigger with ‘LILAC’, claims 7th win and triple crown on Inkigayo

With a wonderful performance, IU left others in a dust to claim her 7th win and triple crown with the super hit ‘LILAC’, on SBS’s Inkigayo. After a tough competition, Brave Girls’ won 2nd place with ‘Rollin’, while BLACKPINK’S Rose’s ‘GONE’ managed to catch 3rd place. Also, this week’s performers included idols Kang Daniel, DRIPPIN, LUNARSOLAR, MIRAE, STAYC, NTX, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, Yoon Ji Sung, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, T1419, WJSN, OnlyOneOf, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon , Kim Sejeong, and Kim Jae Hwan.

STAYC’s hit MV ‘ASAP’ crosses 20M YouTube views, blazing past personal record

High Up Entertainment backed girl group STAYC is living it up at the moment. New in the music scene, their latest MV ‘ASAP’ crossed 20M views in less than two weeks. Settling into their grooves faster than expected, they have destroyed their own personal record. Their debut MV ‘So Bad’, took just as much time to cross 10M views. ‘ASAP’ is the title track from their second album ‘STAYDOM’, released on April 8. According to reports by Hanteo, this album has received the highest first week sales for a rookie girl group so far in 2020-2021.

IU crosses 20M followers on her personal Instagram account

IU is perhaps the brightest star in the Korean Music industry right now. After continuously raking in wins with ‘LILAC’, the idol has now crossed more than 20M followers on Instagram. Something few stars have managed to do. To celebrate this wonderful achievement, IU posted a story and circled the number ‘20M’, saying 20M people are watching her. We can only hope she gets even more followers!

