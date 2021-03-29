Oh My Girl is confirmed to make an OT7 comeback in May

The group will be making a comeback early in May. Read on to find out.

We love the sound of a comeback! The month of April promises some amazing comebacks. ASTRO will be making a full-group comeback in April and now, it is confirmed that Oh My Girl will be making an OT7 comeback too. Oh My Girl debuted on April 20, 2015, and consists of seven members, Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin. They debuted with an eponymous extended play that year.

According to a report by YTN News, On March 30, WM Entertainment revealed, “Oh My Girl is preparing for a comeback planned for early May.” The forthcoming album will be Oh My Girl’s first one in approximately one year and one month since their highly successful seventh mini-album NONSTOP. Tracks Nonstop and Dolphin from their highly successful seventh mini-album, NONSTOP were raging hits across streaming and chart rankings. Oh My Girl member YooA spoke to Big Issue magazine and shared that the concept behind the album was girl-power. She then added that the group sang about the emotions and stories that they wanted to tell about the strength of girls. The icon also said that the album is more upbeat than any of the band’s previous songs, so fans will enjoy the new spark of energy the septet has to offer.

The accolades don't stop here, The song Nonstop received a platinum certification for streaming on Gaon Chart, and Oh My Girl took home major awards at the Melon Music Awards 2020, 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards, 35th Golden Disc Awards, and 30th Seoul Music Awards last year. WOW. We cannot await Oh My Girl's comeback.

